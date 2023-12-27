New Delhi, December 27: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress' decision to take out 'Bharat Nyay Yatra', accusing the party of failing to bring justice to the 1984-Sikh riots victims for several years and standing with the "tukde-tukde" gang. The Congress earlier in the day announced it will hold 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' which will be led by Rahul Gandhi from Manipur to Mumbai, beginning January 14.

"How can those who could not provide justice to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which took place during their regime, for several years, do justice to anyone," Thakur, a senior BJP leader, told reporters when asked for comment on the Congress' yatra. "How will those who induct members of the tukde-tukde gang and create division on the lines of caste and region will provide justice," the minister said. "It was the Modi government which set up an SIT probe to provide justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims," he added. 'PM Narendra Modi Has Given Nyay To People': Anurag Thakur Takes a Jibe at Congress over Bharat Nyay Yatra 2024, Says 'Party Pushed People into Poverty'

The term 'tukde-tukde' gang came into being after the 2016 Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) turmoil, and is being used by the BJP since to accuse certain elements as "anti-national." Thakur said that the people of the country have recognised "their real face, who call Bhagwan Ram imaginary, whose alliance partners show Sanatan Dharma in poor light and insult Hindus." "Not only this, their leaders are making petty statements one after another," the minister charged, adding "This is their politics".

Whereas, Thakur said, the Narendra Modi government's entire effort is to ensure welfare of the poor people and development of the country. "The Modi government has set a new benchmark for good governance. It has lifted 13.5 crore poor people out of the poverty line," he said. "And we are making efforts to ensure that the remaining poor people and those who are needy also get facilities and assistance in the next five years when the Modi government returns to power (in 2024)," he added. Mere Sloganeering Will Not Fool People, PM Narendra Modi Ensured 'Nyay': BJP on Congress's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra'

Without naming the Congress and its leaders, he said they would remain with the 'tukde-tukde' gang and would not do anything for the welfare of the poor. When asked about opposition parties raising questions on the credibility of electronic voting machines (EVMs), Thakur asked if the EVMs were different in Telangana, where the Congress emerged victorious in the state assembly polls. "Those who keep claiming credit for bringing computers (in India) are opposing technology," the minister said, adding, the "people of the country are also laughing at them now".