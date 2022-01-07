Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Januaray 7 (ANI): A total of 338 resident doctors from various hospitals in Maharashtra have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last four days, said President of State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), Dr Avinash Dahiphale.

Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra has reported 36,265 new COVID-19 cases, stated the health bulletin.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 7-Year-Old Girl Raped By Man In Barwani District; Accused Arrested.

The active cases in the state on Thursday stood at 1,14,847.

Out of 36,265 new COVID-19 cases, 20,181 new infections were recorded in Mumbai. The active cases of COVID-19 in the city stood at 79,260 on Thursday.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Improves to ‘Poor’ from ‘Very Poor’ in National Capital, AQI Predicted to Worsen from Tomorrow.

The state also witnessed 13 COVID-related deaths yesterday.

As many as 8,907 people recovered from the infection taking the recovery tally to 65,33,154.

According to the health bulletin on yesterday, Maharashtra has reported 79 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The total cases of the new variant of COVID-19 stood at 876, out of which 381 patients have recovered. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)