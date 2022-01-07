Barwani, January 7: In an incident of sexual assault against minors, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district. The 45-year-old accused was arrested later arrested by the police. The incident reportedly took place went to fields to relieve herself. She was found in an unconscious condition and was rushed to a hospital where she was revived. Andhra Pradesh Horror: Minor Girl Raped And Impregnated by Maternal Uncle In Nellore.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused overpowered the minor girl in the fields and raped her. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the stop. The family members of the girl started looking for her when she did not return. She was then found in an unconscious condition in a sugarcane field.

The girl was rushed to the hospital for treatment. After regaining consciousness, the rape survivor narrated her ordeal to her parents. They approached the police and lodged a complaint. The girl told everything to the cops. The accused was arrested on the same day. On the basis of the complaint, the accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012. Chennai Shocker: Minor Girl Raped by Mom’s Lovers; Accused Arrested After Girl Delivers Baby.

As per the report, women police officers also went to the spot and collected evidence of the alleged incident. Locals gathered at the hospital where the girl was undergoing treatment and demanded strict action against the accused. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2022 09:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).