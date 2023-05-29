Thane, May 29: Police have arrested a 37-year-old man after he allegedly killed his wife in Thane after frequent quarrels over her not being able to conceive, the police official said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Ronitraj Mandal who has been booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"Ambernath police arrested the accused and registered a case under section 302 of IPC and started a further investigation," Thane Police said. According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday evening after the couple engaged in an argument. Telangana Shocker: Man Kills Wife Before Dying by Suicide in Rangareddy District, Case Registered.

"The deceased was not able to conceive, due to which there used to be frequent quarrels between the couple. Around 6 o'clock on Sunday evening, there was a quarrel between the two again about the same thing and the accused husband got angry. After that, he attacked his wife with a sharp-edged weapon and killed her," the police said. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Daughter Before Dying by Suicide in Shahdara Area; Son Survives.

The police further said that the accused will be produced before the court today. However, further investigation into the case is underway.

