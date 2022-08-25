Thane, Aug 25 (PTI) As many as 377 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,39,777, a health official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Five Youths Sexually Harass 40-Year-Old Woman, Tear Her Clothes at Busy Marketplace in Bazaarkhala.

With the addition of the latest cases on Wednesday, the district currently has 2,285 active COVID-19 cases, as against 2,131 the previous day, he said.

Also Read | Vivo V25 Pro Now Available for Sale in India, Check Price & Offers Here.

The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,939. The recovery count has reached 7,25,928, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)