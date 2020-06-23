New Delhi, June 22 (PTI) A 38-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a room of the Rouse Avenue Court here, police said on Monday.

The matter was reported on Monday and the accused has been arrested, they said.

In her statement, the woman has alleged that the accused, who is a court staff, raped her inside a room of the Rouse Avenue Court, a police official said.

Medical examination has been done, he said

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said a case has been registered at the IP Estate police station and the accused has been arrested.

