Ranchi, Oct 30 (PTI) At least 395 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, pushing the state's coronavirus caseload to 1,00,964 on Friday, a health official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 883 with three more persons succumbing to the disease, he said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 78, followed by East Singhbhum (61) and Dhanbad (50), the official said.

Three fresh fatalities were reported in Ranchi, Ramgarh and Palamu districts, he said.

The state now has 5,294 active coronavirus cases, while 94,787 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

Jharkhand has tested 31,564 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

