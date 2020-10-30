Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ahmedabad. He is on a 2-day visit to Gujarat.
With 48,648 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 80,88,851. With 563 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,21,090. Total active cases are 5,94,386 after a decrease of 9301 in last 24 hrs.Total cured cases are 73,73,375 with 57,386 new discharges in last 24 hrs.
Unnao: One dead and 14 injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned on Agra - Lucknow Expressway, earlier today. Injured have been shifted to hospital. The bus was en route to Siwan (Bihar) from Delhi.
Security tightened in Madurai ahead of Thevar Jayanthi celebrations today. CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and Opposition leaders to attend the event.
Joe Biden vows to combat 'extremist violence' after 'horrific' France attack #NiceAttack
Air pollution continues to rise in Delhi as Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorates; morning visuals from India Gate.
Prayagraj: Devotees gather at Triveni Sangam to offer prayers and take holy dip in river Ganga on 'Sharad Purnima' today.
Mumbai, October 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Gujarat on Friday morning on a two-day visit during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including the seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad, an official said on Thursday, according to news agency PTI.
The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5 degree Celsius on Thursday, the lowest in October in 26 years, because of a thin cloud cover and other weather conditions including slow wind speeds.
The Ministry of Health said India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 10.65 cr at present. The very high testing has resulted in the continuously falling positivity rate. It is 7.54 percent presently.
