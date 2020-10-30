Mumbai, October 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Gujarat on Friday morning on a two-day visit during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including the seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad, an official said on Thursday, according to news agency PTI.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5 degree Celsius on Thursday, the lowest in October in 26 years, because of a thin cloud cover and other weather conditions including slow wind speeds.

The Ministry of Health said India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 10.65 cr at present. The very high testing has resulted in the continuously falling positivity rate. It is 7.54 percent presently.

