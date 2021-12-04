Bengaluru, Dec 4 (PTI) Karnataka on Saturday logged 397 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths, taking the caseload to 29,97,643 and the toll to 38,224.

Discharges numbered 277, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,52,378, leaving 7,012 active cases.

Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor with 207 fresh infections.

Other districts too reported fresh cases, including Mysuru (29), Dharwad (26), Dakshina Kannada (22) and 19 each in Hassan and Shivamogga.

There were zero fatalities in 27 districts.

While 10 districts reported zero infections and nil fatalities, 13 logged cases in single digits, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.35 per cent and the Case Fatality Rate, one per cent.

A total of 1,12,937 samples were tested in Karnataka, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 5.37 crore.

The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 7.69 crore, with 3,87,303 people being inoculated on Saturday, the bulletin said.

