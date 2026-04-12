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Doda, April 12: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale occurred in Doda in Jammu and Kashmir at 04.32 hours, the National Centre for Seismology informed on Sunday early morning. The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km, with the epicentre located at latitude 33.090 N and longitude 75.928 E.

Taking it to X, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said, EQ of M: 3.0, On: 12/04/2026 04:37:19 IST, Lat: 33.090 N, Long: 75.928 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Moderate Tremors Jolt Kashmir Valley, Residents Rush Out of Homes in Panic; No Damage Reported So Far.

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.6 Strikes Doda District in Jammu and Kashmir

Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0 - 700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data. Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, Srinagar and Chandigarh.

Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70 - 300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300 - 700 km deep. In general, the term "deep-focus earthquakes" is applied to earthquakes deeper than 70 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) states.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)