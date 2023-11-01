Srinagar, Nov 1 (PTI) Security forces arrested four militant associates linked with the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, police said on Wednesday.

At a checkpoint established at Naradhiri Dangerpora junction on Monday, security forces intercepted two suspicious persons who on seeing the joint party of the forces tried to flee, but were tactfully apprehended, a police spokesperson said.

The militant associates were identified as Ghulam Hassan Mir and Mukhtar Ahmad Khan, both residents of Baramulla's Chandoosa, he said.

During the search, a Chinese pistol, a pistol magazine, 12 live rounds, 2 hand grenades and other incriminating material were recovered from their possession, the spokesperson said.

A case was registered and an investigation was initiated. Upon the duo's disclosure, two more persons -- Altaf Ahmad Rather, a resident of Kawhar, and Farooq Ahmad Naqeeb, from Kunzar, were called for questioning, he said.

The two accused confessed to possession of hand grenades, which were recovered from them and subsequently the duo was arrested, the spokesperson said.

During further investigation, it came to the surface that all four accused persons are linked with Let/ TRF and were working for terrorist associate Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, from Kunzer, in the past. Sheikh is presently lodged under the Public Safety Act, he said.

Further investigation is underway, the spokesperson added.

