Chandigarh, Jun 20 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has formed a four-member committee to speak to students of a university in Hisar who are protesting against the alleged assault on them by security guards during a dharna on changes in scholarship rules.

Three ministers are part of the panel that will meet the students, listen to their concerns, and ensure appropriate solutions, an official statement said here on Friday.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Lone Survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh of Air India Flight AI171 Arrested for Allegedly Lying About Being on Ill-Fated Flight? Here's a Fact Check As Fake Social Media Post Goes Viral.

Saini formed the committee taking cognisance of the protest in Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar.

Students of Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) are protesting against what they claim was an assault by security guards while they are holding demonstrations to demand the revocation of changes in scholarship eligibility rules for postgraduate students.

Also Read | International Yoga Day 2025: BSF Troops Perform Yoga on Pontoon Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua (See Pics).

The committee includes Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa, Social Justice & Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi and Nalwa MLA Randhir Panihar.

On Tuesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge extended support to the students and spoke to them via a video call.

Opposition parties Congress, JJP and INLD have extended support to the protesting students who are now also demanding the ouster of the varsity's vice chancellor.

The students are holding an indefinite dharna in support of their demands.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)