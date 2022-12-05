Ambala (Haryana), Dec 5 (PTI) Four members of a family, hailing from Punjab, were killed after their car fell into a canal in this district on Monday evening, police said.

The accident occurred near Ismailpur village, around 25 kilometers from Ambala city, they said.

Also Read | Opposition Parties To Protest Against Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Government on December 17 in Mumbai.

The bodies were later fished out from the Narwana branch canal, they said.

The deceased were identified as Kuldeep Singh (48), his wife Kulbir Kaur (40), son Sukhpreet (15) and daughter Jashndeep Kaur (10), police said.

Also Read | Assam: 14 College Students Rusticated From Hostel for Ragging at Dental College in Silchar.

Police said Kuldeep Singh was coming from Tiwana village (near Lalru) in Punjab and was going towards Ambala in his car along with his family members.

The matter is being investigated, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)