Mumbai, Dec 5: Opposition parties will organise a protest march in Mumbai on December 17 against the Maharashtra government over several issues, including certain remarks being made against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the state losing mega projects, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said on Monday.

Pawar also alleged the Eknath Shinde-BJP government has taken a "soft" stand amid a simmering border row with neighbouring Karnataka. Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari Courts Controversy, Says 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Old Idol, New One's Are Babasaheb Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari'.

He held a meeting with Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and senior Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party, and Congress are constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

“Controversial comments are repeatedly being made against historical figures of Maharashtra such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Savitribai Phule and Jyotiba Phule. The state government has lost some mega investment projects to Gujarat but failed to receive anything for Maharashtra.

"The government is very soft on Belagavi and other disputed areas with Karnataka,” the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly told reporters after holding the meeting. Aaditya Thackeray Flays Eknath Shinde-Led Maharashtra Government Over Stalled, Cancelled Projects; Questions Role of BMC.

Against this backdrop, Opposition parties will hold a rally between the Ranicha Baug in Byculla and Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, he said.

Queried if the protest march will be held as planned in the event of Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari, who is at the centre of a row over his comments regarding Chhatrapati Shivaji, steps down, Pawar said there will be no change in plans.

“Even if he leaves his post, the rally will be organised for sure. We will raise several issues," he added.

A huge political storm erupted in Maharashtra after Koshyari dubbed Chhatrapati Shivaji an "icon of olden times", leading to the demands for his recall.

BJP leader and state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha had also stirred a controversy equating Eknath Shinde's rebellion against Shiv Sena leadership in June this year with the escape of Chhatrapati Shivaji from the custody of Mughals in Agra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)