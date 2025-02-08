New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Ahead of the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections, Delhi Police have enhanced security measures at every counting centre from proper personnel deployment to using drones.

Speaking to media, Joint Commissioner of Police, Southern Range, Sanjay Kumar Jain said that a four-tier security cordon has been inducted at the counting centre.

"At every counting centre, there are two companies of CAPFs. DSP, ADSP and inspectors are also deployed here. A four-tier security cordon has been maintained here. For an aerial view, we are using drones. During the victory procession by the candidates, police deployment will be done," he said.

All security arrangements have been put in place. Polling for the 70-member Assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the national capital.

Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted the AAP over alleged toxicity in the Yamuna River and the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence as Chief Minister.

The PM also used terms like "Aapda" and "Sheesh Mahal" to slam Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the AAP highlighted its "performance" in the education sector during its eleven-year tenure. Kejriwal claimed that BJP would "stop the free education" if it came to power.

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also held rallies and targeted Kejriwal and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia for their alleged role in the Delhi excise policy "scam" case.

Key constituencies include New Delhi, where AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting against Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is facing BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba. The campaign saw sharp exchanges between leaders of the three parties.

Postal ballots were brought to the Meerabai DSEU counting centre, Maharani Bagh as counting of votes for Delhi Election started at 8 am. (ANI)

