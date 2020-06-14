India News | 415 COVID-19 Cases in Haryana, Count at 6,749

Chandigarh [India], June 13 (ANI): A total of 415 COVID-19 cases were reported in Haryana on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 6,749 in the state, Health Department said.

According to the official data, the total number of cases include 2,803 recovered/discharged, 3,868 active cases while the death toll stood at 78.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,45,779 active cases. (ANI)

