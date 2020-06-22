Ranchi, Jun 22 (PTI) Forty-two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,140, a government bulletin said.

Sixty-three people recovered from COVID-19 in the state on Monday and were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,469, it said.

Also Read | Apple's WWDC 2020 Event LIVE News Updates: iOS 14 & iPadOS 14 Officially Announced; MacOS 10.16, New Hardwares & More To Be Revealed.

Of the total 2,140 COVID-19 cases, 660 are active as 1,469 have recovered and 11 have died of the coronavirus.

Out of the 11 COVID-19 fatalities, four were reported from Ranchi, two from Bokaro and one each from Giridih, Gumla, Hazaribag, Koderma and Simdega, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 Schedule: Timings For Rituals to be Performed on First Day of Puri's Chariot Festival.

It said that of the total 2,140 COVID-19 cases, 1,755 are migrants.

Till date, 1,24,665 swab samples have been collected with 1,24,008 tests completed, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)