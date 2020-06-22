Puri, June 22: After the Supreme Court gave its green signal with riders, the Odisha government is set to conduct the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings in Puri on Tuesday. Soon after the apex court's nod on Monday, the Jagannath Temple management committee released a schedule for the rituals to be performed on Tuesday. The first ritual will start at 3 am, while the ritual will be performed shortly after 12 noon. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020: History and Significance of Puri’s Annual Chariot Festival.

According to the schedule for the Jagannath Rath Yatra, Mangala Aalati ritual of the Holy Trinity will be performed at 3 am followed by Mailama and Tadapa Lagi at the temple. At 4:30 am, Abakasha ritual of the deities will be performed. Gopal Ballava and Sakala Dhoopa will be held from 5:30 am to 6:45 am. The ritual of Ratha Pratishta will be observed at 6:45 am. Pahandi (procession) will start from 7 am.

As per the schedule, siblings of Lord Jagannath will board the chariots at the Singha Dwara facing towards the Gundicha temple by 10 am. Madan Mohan Bije will be observed from 10 am to 10:30 am. Chita Lagi of the deities will begin at 10:30 am and conclude at 11 am. Chhera Panhara, the biggest ritual of the Jagannath Rath Yatra, will begin at 11:30 am and chariot pulling will commence at 12 pm. Servitors will attach horses and charioteers to the three chariots between 11:30 am and 12:15 pm.

To prevent large gatherings, the Odisha government has imposed a complete shutdown in Puri district till 2 pm on Wednesday. Earlier today, the Supreme Court recalled its June 18 order and said that the Jagannath Temple management committee and the state government can conduct the Rath Yatra in accordance with the guidelines. The festival should be held without allowing devotee congregation, said the apex court.

