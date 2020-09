New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) The Centre has sanctioned 43 sewage treatment plants in three states and a union territory since 2018, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Monday.

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria said under the National River Conservation Plan (NRCP), various pollution abatement works are undertaken.

These include interception and diversion of raw sewage, construction of sewerage systems, setting up of sewage treatment plants, low-cost sanitation, riverfront and bathing ghat development and public participation in awareness programmes.

According to the data presented by him, 43 sewage treatment plants have been sanctioned since 2018 in Gujarat, Manipur, Sikkim and Jammu and Kashmir.

Thirty-seven sewage plants have been sanctioned in Gujarat, three in Jammu and Kashmir, two in Manipur and one in Sikkim.

Replying to another question, Kataria said 99 ongoing major and medium irrigation projects under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana - Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (PMKSY-AIBP) have been prioritised in consultation with states for completion in phases along with their command area development and water management (CADWM) works.

