Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): Forty-nine acres of cannabis plantation has been destroyed as a part of Operation Parivarthan carried out by Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and Visakhapatnam Rural Police, said the police on Sunday.

The destruction of cannabis plantations was carried out in the Nerellabanda village of Gudem Kotha Veedhi mandal in Visakhapatnam district in coordination with all revenue and police departments.

GK Veedhi Mandal inspector said it had earlier organized awareness programs for the villagers and informed them about the ill effects of the cannabis crop. Tribesmen are said to be cooperating in the eradication of cannabis.

Earlier in November, 5,500 acres of cannabis cultivation in the Visakhapatnam Rural Agency area was destroyed as a part of the operation. (ANI)

