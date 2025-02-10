New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Continuing the crackdown on illegal immigrants in Delhi, teams of Dwarka district, Delhi Police apprehended total of 16 people suspected of staying in India illegally.

The teams succeeded in apprehending alleged Bangaldeshi nationals Mohd Sharif, 54; Najrul Shiekh, 50; Parveen, 25, wife of Najrul Shiekh, and two children.

Also Read | 'India's Got Latent' Abusive Language Row: NCW Seeks Ashwini Vaishnaw's Help To Curb Obscene Content on OTT Platforms.

Foreign nationals allegedly from African countries were apprehended by the police.

Ikechukwu Paul resident of Nigeria; Ekene Boniface Ekwealor, 41, resident of Lagos; Ebuka Desmond Akuchukwu, 32, resident of Nigeria; Omodu, 36, resident of Nigeria; Izuka Emmanuel Nwakonobi, 32, resident of Nigeria; Ekwebili Victor, 39, resident of Nigeria; Jonathan Egbunike Okoye, son of Okoye, 34, from Nigeria; Stanley Chialuka Mbamara, 22, from Nigeria; Alfred Sackey from Nigeria; Guliston Matyokubova, 39, from Uzbekistan; Fatoumata Kaba, 32, from Guinea

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: IndiGo Announces Additional Flights Between Ahmedabad, Prayagraj February 15.

The officials said that the people were found overstaying in India without a valid Visa. They were produced before Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO) who ordered for their deportation.

Accordingly, they were sent to a Detention Centre.

Earlier on February 7, Mumbai's RCF police arrested seven Bangladeshi citizens who were allegedly living illegally in Chembur's Mahul village for the last five years.

The Bangaldeshi nationals -three men and four women were arrested, as per the Mumbai Police.

On February 6, the Nashik Police arrested eight Bangladeshi nationals after a team from the Central Crime Branch raided a construction site acting on confidential information, said police.

After the raid suspects were taken into custody as they failed to provide proof of Indian citizenship.

The operation is part of the ongoing campaign by Nashik police to identify and apprehend illegal immigrants of Bangladeshi origin.

Sharing details of the crackdown, Commissioner Sandeep Karnik said, "Nashik police are running a campaign to identify and capture the illegal immigrants of Bangladeshi origin. Last week, information was received that some Bangladeshi citizens are working among 600 people at a construction site... Our team secretly investigated and upon interrogating 8 suspects, it was verified that they are Bangladeshis..." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)