New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The Delhi government has cleared 52 per cent of pending applications under various SC/ST/OBC scholarship schemes in the past three months, Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj said on Thursday.

These scholarships include the Tuition Fee Reimbursement scheme for 2023-24 and 2024-25, Chief Minister Vidyarthi Pratibha Yojana, Dr B R Ambedkar State Topper Award, Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship schemes, Merit Scholarships for College and University Students, and Financial Assistance for SC students pursuing education abroad, he said.

An online portal will also be developed to streamline applications, he added.

Indraj said many hostels for SC/ST students were shut down due to negligence in the past, but the Delhi government now plans to set up at least one such hostel in every district.

The minister announced that a large public awareness event would be held on June 26 at the Yamuna Sports Complex to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Indraj made the remarks while chairing a review meeting with vice chancellors, and other officials from the education department, universities, and the SC/ST/OBC Welfare Department, according to a statement.

The minister said several suggestions were received during the meeting and that they would be considered to further strengthen the existing schemes.

