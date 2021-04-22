Kohima, Apr 22 (PTI) Nagaland on Friday reported 53 new COVID-19 cases increasing the tally to 12,800, a health official said.

The state currently has 384 active cases.

"53 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. 41 in Dimapur, 10 in Kohima, 1 in Peren, 1 in Phek. Also, 2 +ve patients of COVID-19 have recovered in Kohima," Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said in a tweet.

Altogether 12,116 people have been cured of the infection so far.

The death toll due to the disease remained unchanged at 94, State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Dr Nyanthung Kikon, said.

A total of 206 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The recovery rate has come down to 94.66 per cent from 97.98 per cent on March 19, Kikon said.

Nagaland has so far tested 1,42,072 samples for coronavirus, he said.

Meanwhile, altogether 1,35,043 people of the state have got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 35,216 people also received the second shot, State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said.

