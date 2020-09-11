Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 11 (ANI): A total of 5,514 new COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 4,91,571 in the state.

According to the health department, 6,006 patients were reported today. The total cases in the state include 8,231 deaths, 4,35,422 discharges and 47,918 active cases.

Meanwhile, India's tally of active COVID-19 has reached 9,43,480 cases. (ANI)

