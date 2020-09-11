New Delhi, September 11: An array of public leaders reacted to the demise of social activist Swami Agnivesh on Friday. The 80-year-old breathed his last at Delhi's Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) where he died after suffering from multi-organ failure. Among those who paid homage to Agnivesh were Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor. Swami Agnivesh Dies After Suffering From Multi-Organ Failure.

A statement issued by the ILBS claimed that Agnivesh's situation began deteriorating at around 6 pm. A top team of doctors who were monitoring his health attempted to resuscitate him, but failed. The hospital officially declared him as dead at 6:30 pm.

His Fight Against Bonded Labour Will Always be Remembered: Gehlot

Shocked and Saddened, Says Tharoor

'He Worked Relentlessly Against Bonded Labour': VP Naidu

Moment of Grief For Entire Nation: Rahul Gandhi

Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi Remembers Him as 'Crusader Against Bonded Labour'

Agnivesh's career in public life spanned for over five decades. He was first elected to the Haryana legislative assembly in 1970, and went on to become the state's education minister. From 1980, he devoted his time in eradicating social evils and primarily focused on emancipating bonded labourers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2020 09:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).