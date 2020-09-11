New Delhi, September 11: An array of public leaders reacted to the demise of social activist Swami Agnivesh on Friday. The 80-year-old breathed his last at Delhi's Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) where he died after suffering from multi-organ failure. Among those who paid homage to Agnivesh were Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor. Swami Agnivesh Dies After Suffering From Multi-Organ Failure.

A statement issued by the ILBS claimed that Agnivesh's situation began deteriorating at around 6 pm. A top team of doctors who were monitoring his health attempted to resuscitate him, but failed. The hospital officially declared him as dead at 6:30 pm.

His Fight Against Bonded Labour Will Always be Remembered: Gehlot

My sincere condolences at the demise of Arya Samaj leader and social activist #SwamiAgnivesh ji. His work towards upholding human rights and against bonded labour shall always be remembered. May God give strength to his supporters to bear his loss. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 11, 2020

Shocked and Saddened, Says Tharoor

I am shocked and saddened by his passing. A man of vigour and conviction, he never looked, sounded or behaved his age! The country is diminished by his passing & I mourn with the millions whose rights he fought to uphold. Om Shanti. https://t.co/Kzmwotn1Sb — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 11, 2020

'He Worked Relentlessly Against Bonded Labour': VP Naidu

Saddened to learn about the demise of social activist & Arya Samaj leader, Swami Agnivesh. He worked relentlessly against bonded labor. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/I5e4ljblTn — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 11, 2020

Moment of Grief For Entire Nation: Rahul Gandhi

Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi Remembers Him as 'Crusader Against Bonded Labour'

My deep condolences upon the passing away of veteran Arya Samaj leader, crusader against bonded labour and my old friend Swami Agnivesh ji. May the departed soul rest in peace. ओम् शान्ति, शान्ति, शान्ति: — Kailash Satyarthi (@k_satyarthi) September 11, 2020

Agnivesh's career in public life spanned for over five decades. He was first elected to the Haryana legislative assembly in 1970, and went on to become the state's education minister. From 1980, he devoted his time in eradicating social evils and primarily focused on emancipating bonded labourers.

