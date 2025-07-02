Pune, July 2 (PTI) A total of 56 complaints were received during a public hearing conducted by the National Commission for Women (NCW) here on Wednesday as part of a special initiative.

According to officials, 35 pre-registered and 21 on-the-spot complaints were processed by the commission chairperson Viajya Rahatkar.

While 20 complaints were immediately resolved, the rest were forwarded to officials for action and follow-up. Most of the cases were of harassment by in-laws and disputes over alimony and property.

Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) chairperson Rupali Chakankar, the Pune collector, and police officials attended the hearing.

"Considering the challenges the women face in travelling to the Commission's office in Delhi, the initiative 'National Commission for Women at Your Doorstep' has been launched. Under this initiative, public hearings for women are being held in state capitals as well as at divisional levels, and the response has been very encouraging," Rahatkar told reporters.

The NCW strives to deliver justice to aggrieved women with the help of all concerned departments, she said and urged the administration to resolve women's complaints transparently.

