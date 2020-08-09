Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Rajasthan has reported 596 new COVID-19 positive cases and six deaths, taking the total positive cases and deaths to 51,924 and 784 respectively, according to the State Health Department.

The active cases in the state stand at 13,847, according to the State Health Department.

Jaipur has reported 6,424 COVID-19 positive cases while Jodhpur has reported 7,934 cases. (ANI)

