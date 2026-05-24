India News | 60-year-old Security Guard Brutally Killed in Outer Delhi; Case Registered

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): A 60-year-old security guard was brutally killed after being allegedly run over twice by a four-wheeler in Outer Delhi's Peeragarhi village in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

According to the police, a call regarding the fatal accident was received at the Paschim Vihar West police station at approximately 4:03 AM today. After arriving at the spot, officers found the victim lying in an unconscious state at the scene. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the deceased was employed as a 'chowkidar' (security guard) at the local tempo stand.

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Investigators discovered skid marks at the scene of the crime, which prompted a detailed analysis of CCTV footage from the area. The footage revealed that the victim was run over by a four-wheeler twice.

Accordingly, a case under sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Paschim Vihar West police station.

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The crime scene has been inspected by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and local police. Multiple specialized teams, including crack teams from the Paschim Vihar Sub-Division and the Outer District operations unit, have been tasked with investigating the case and apprehending the culprits, police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

In a separate development, Delhi Police Crime Branch launched a major crackdown on the illegal trade of banned Chinese 'manjha', and arrested two accused, which included a key supplier, during a raid in the Uttam Nagar area of West Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

During the operation, police recovered around 2,040 rolls of prohibited synthetic kite string from the possession of the accused, making it one of the significant seizures in recent enforcement actions against the hazardous material.

According to police officials, the accused were allegedly involved in the supply and distribution of Chinese manjha across different parts of the national capital.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)