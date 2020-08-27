Srinagar, Aug 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 655 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 35,135, while 14 more fatalities pushed the union territory's toll to 671, officials said.

"Fourteen people infected with coronavirus have died in Jammu and Kashmir in the past 24 hours till 5.00 pm on Thursday," they said.

Also Read | Only 24 Percent of Indian Households Have Internet Facility to Access E-education: UNICEF.

While 11 deaths were reported from Kashmir, three people died in Jammu. The death toll in the union territory has now reached 671, the officials said.

A total of 655 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the union territory. With this, the infection count in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 35,135, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai Building Collapse: 12-Year-Old Girl, 70-Year-Old Woman Killed, Rescue Operation Underway in Byculla, Says BMC.

Among the fresh cases, 497 were from Kashmir and 158 from Jammu, they added.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 182, followed by 87 in Jammu district.

There are 7,743 active cases of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, while 26,721 patients have recovered so far, according to the officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)