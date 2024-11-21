New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) has announced that the sixth edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) will be held in Kochi in December 2025 and will be curated by renowned artist Nikhil Chopra and his team HH Art Spaces.

The international exhibition of contemporary art, spanning four months, will begin on December 12, 2025 and feature 60 artists and artistic practices from India and across the world. It will conclude on March 31, 2026.

"We invite the people of Kerala, the nation and the world to join us in celebrating this spectacular event that fosters the spirit of art, community and dialogue," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement.

The selection of curators was made by a committee of internationally-acclaimed art world figures Shanay Jhaveri, Dayanita Singh, Rajeeb Samdani, Jitish Kallat and Bose Krishnamachari, who is also president of KBF.

Introducing Chopra along with his team HH Art Spaces based in Goa, Krishnamachari noted that the versatile artist's work that blends performance, drawings, paintings, photography, sculpture and installation critically explores issues of identity, politics, history, and the body.

“Nikhil's unique perspective, paired with the creative energy of HH Art Spaces, promises to bring fresh dialogue and innovative perspectives to this global platform. We look forward to witnessing the transformative experience they will create for artists, audiences, and the community alike," Krishnamachari said.

Chopra, who had his early education in Kochi, described the KBF curatorship as an "incredible task" and "humbling privilege".

“For me, the process or the journey of art work is more central than the destination itself. I envision this Biennale as a series of moments, where one can enter and exit. For this Biennale we look at works that lean more on process, works which are still in making as opposed to the industrial norm of valuing only the completed work. I feel it's important to embrace the unfinished and the process,” Chopra said.

First held in 2012, the Kochi-Muziris Biennale is the first biennial of international contemporary art in India.

Its last edition, originally planned for 2020, was held in 2022 due to the Covid pandemic. The fifth edition was also caught in a controversy over a group of artists writing an open letter in protest of the Biennale Foundation.

A number of participants had alleged "shipments delayed in transit and at customs past the opening day, rain leaking into all the exhibition spaces impacting equipment and artworks, lack of steady electrical power, shortage of equipment and an insufficient workforce on all production teams".

