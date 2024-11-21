Mumbai, November 21: The National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) has invited applications from government jobs and Sarkari Naukri aspirants for 31 job vacancies. These include the posts of Vaidya (Medical Officer), Clinical Registrars, Nursing Officers, Pharmacists, Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Accounts Officer, and Administrative Officer, among others. The NIA is aiming to fill the 31 vacancies for its Jaipur campus and its extension centre in Haryana's Panchkula. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online through the official website of NIA at nia.nic.in.

While the application process for the NIA recruitment drive began on October 29, the last date to apply for the various posts is December 4. Of the 31 vacancies, 22 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), 2 are each for Clinical Registrar and Pharmacist, and one is each for Vaidya (Medical Officer), Nursing Officer, Accounts Officer, Administrative Officer, and Matron. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 261 Senior Engineer and Other Posts of GAIL Recruitment 2024 at gailonline.com, Check Direct Link and Other Details.

How to Apply for NIA Recruitment 2024:

Visit the official website of NIA at nia.nic.in

Register and then log in using your details and other credentials

Now, fill out the application form

Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee

Submit the application

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates can check the official notification here for details regarding educational qualifications and other eligibility requirements. The NIA Recruitment 2024 selection process includes a written test to assess candidates' knowledge and skills. It is followed by an interview of shortlisted candidates. However, depending on the job requirements, there could be a skill or practical test for a few posts. Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Eastern Railway Invites Applications for 60 Group C and Group D Posts, Apply Online at rrcrecruit.co.in; Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

The final selection of candidates will be based on their performance at this stage and the document verification to ensure eligibility. Candidates must note that applications for NIA Recruitment 2024 can only be submitted online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2024 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).