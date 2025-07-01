Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) The Mumbai police have registered a case against seven employees of the Currency Note Press (CNP) in Nashik for allegedly using dummy candidates during a recruitment examination held here in 2022, an official said on Tuesday.

The case, registered with Upanagar police in Nashik last month, was transferred to Powai police on Monday, as the examination for 149 vacancies across various posts took place at a centre in the area, he said.

The accused, Raviranjan Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Shishupal Kumar, Ayush Raj, Rajib Singh, Sandip Kumar, and Ashutosh Kumar, hail from Nalanda district in Bihar.

The irregularities came to light when their education certificates were found to be fake during the verification process, the official said.

Further probe by the vigilance department revealed that the accused had used dummy candidates to appear for the recruitment exam in 2022.

