Was Cockroach Really Found in Srisailam Temple Laddu? Andhra Pradesh Government Fact-Checks Fake Video Going Viral

Amaravati, July 1: A controversy erupted at the Srisailam Devasthanam temple after a devotee alleged that a cockroach was found in the sacred laddu prasadam. The incident occurred on Sunday, June 29, when a devotee, identified as K Sharath Chandra, posted a video showing a dead insect inside a laddu and lodged a formal complaint with the temple’s executive officer, blaming negligent staff for the lapse.

The video quickly went viral, with the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) targeting the Chandrababu Naidu-led government. Sharing the video on their official X handle, YSRCP accused the TDP-led coalition of failing to maintain hygiene in even the holiest of places. "TDP-led coalition government's utter negligence has come to light after a cockroach was found in the sacred Laddu prasadam at the renowned Srisailam temple. Devotees expressed anger and protested at the prasadam counter over the shocking incident. When a devotee questioned the quality, temple staff reportedly snatched the Laddu from him. This incident clearly reflects how the TDP government has failed to ensure hygiene and sanctity even in holy temples," the party wrote. Union Government To Impose Tax on Water Usage for Agricultural Purposes? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth As Fake News Goes Viral.

The temple officials have categorically denied the claim, calling it false and baseless. Additionally, the Andhra Pradesh government's Fact Check Wing issued a clarification on July 1, 2025, via an X post. In a brief post, the fact check wing said that there is no truth to the claims that a cockroach was found in the laddu prasadam at the Srisailam Devasthanam prasadam counter. Every stage of laddu preparation, from boondi making to final packaging, is carried out with strict hygiene standards under CCTV surveillance. Staff wear gloves and head caps, and the ingredients are regularly monitored for quality, leaving no scope for contamination.

"An investigation into the incident revealed that the devotee who made the claim, K. Sharath Chandra from Kavali, was deliberately handed a packet by two individuals who had purchased laddus earlier. CCTV footage shows the group staged the incident near counter number 6, and one of them filmed it to share with a TV channel, which posted the video on X on June 29 at 3:58 PM. Notably, mobile phones are not permitted inside the temple premises, indicating the act was pre-planned," the Fact Check wing said. Fact Check: Is Tesla Cybertruck Being Used for Ploughing Field in India? As AI-Generated Video Goes Viral, Here’s the Truth.

According to the fact check unit, the individuals involved, K Sharath Chandra, Nerella Sai Manoj, and three others, appear to have orchestrated the event to spread false propaganda and damage the reputation of Srisaila Kshetram. The government body also urged devotees not to believe such misinformation and assured the government has directed authorities to take strict action against those spreading false claims and to investigate the conspiracy behind such acts.

