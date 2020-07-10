Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 10 (ANI): A total of 76 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Jharkhand taking the total number of cases to 3,268, according to State Health Department.

These include 1,035 active cases, 2,210 recovered/discharged and 23 deaths.

India's count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 7,67,296. (ANI)

