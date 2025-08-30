Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 30 (ANI): As part of the celebration of the 76th Van Mahotsav, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who arrived in Kheda district to inaugurate the 24th Sanskrutik Van of the state built in Galteshwar in Kheda district, offered prayers to Lord Mahadev at the Galteshwar temple located in Sarnal village and prayed for the welfare of the people of the state, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

After offering worship to the ancient Galateshwar Mahadev located at the confluence of the Mahisagar and Galti rivers near Sarnal village of Thasra taluka, the Chief Minister performed a circumambulation (parikarma) of the temple. He observed the architecture of this ancient temple and became acquainted with the significance of Rishi Galav.

On this occasion, Member of Parliament Devusinh Chauhan, Member of Parliament of Panchmahal Rajpal Singh Jadav, MLA of Thasra Yogendrasinh Parmar, District Collector Amit Prakash Yadav, District Development Officer Jayant Kishor, Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel, Conservator of Forests Mitalben Sawant, Anandakumar, and leading figure Nayanaben Patel were present and participated.

Located on the banks of the Mahisagar River, the forest with over 300 species will significantly enrich the region's biodiversity, as stated by the Forest and Environment Department.

The 24th cultural forest of Gujarat, Galteshwar Van, developed in Central Gujarat, has been created with a new vision and will feature several unique attractions. These include: Entrance Area, Bilipatra Van, Shivling Van, a large Shiva idol, gazebos, a butterfly garden, children's play area, Matruvan, Charotar Complex honoring eminent personalities of the region, Galteshwar Diorama, watchtower, Nandi Van with rare species, bamboo mist tunnel, nature education site, maze garden, check dam, A Sarus bird sculpture, Aarogya Van, Charak Van with sculptures, Panchvati Van with five sacred trees (Peepal, Bel, Amla, Banyan, and Ashoka), Nakshatra Van representing 27 constellations, Rashi Van showcasing the 12 zodiac signs, Navgrah Van, photo points, A vertical section of a termite mound, a honeybee life cycle display, crossing bridge with railings, and a well-equipped canteen.

Furthermore, with the perennial Mahi River flowing beside the Galteshwar Mahadev temple, the entire region remains lush and green. The development of this forest, a significant attraction for visitors, is expected to boost the local economy, generate employment opportunities, and enhance the standard of living of the local community.

Galteshwar, located in Thasra taluka of Kheda district, holds a distinct place among Gujarat's historical, mythological, and religious tourism sites. Situated near Sarnal village at the confluence of the Mahisagar and Galti rivers, the shrine derives its name from the Galti river. Just 10-12 km from the renowned pilgrimage site of Dakor, Galteshwar Mahadev attracts over 25 lakh devotees and tourists annually. The temple has also been declared a Monument of National Importance by the Archaeological Department.

On the banks of the Mahisagar River, Galteshwar Mahadev draws around 700-1,200 visitors daily for darshan and ritual bathing in the river. A grand fair is also held here every year on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Nearly 76 years ago, when environmental awareness was minimal, the then Minister of Agriculture and Food and renowned writer of Gujarat, Late Kanhaiyalal Munshi, initiated the first Van Mahotsav celebration at Anand. This festival, which has since become a legacy of conserving nature, now completes 76 years.

Cultural forests are unique plantations that reflect India's diverse traditions. With the vision of blending environment and culture, the initiative of developing cultural forests was launched in 2004 under the visionary leadership of PM Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister.

As part of Van Mahotsav, the first such cultural forest, Punit Van, was established in Gandhinagar, themed around planets, constellations, zodiac signs, and culture. Since then, a chain of cultural forests has been developed across various districts, and to date, 23 such forests have been created in Gujarat. Today, these forests not only serve the cause of environmental conservation but have also evolved into important tourist destinations. (ANI)

