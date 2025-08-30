Bhojpur, August 30: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, asserted that the Opposition will not allow the BJP to "steal" the upcoming Assembly election in Bihar. He was addressing a public gathering during his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Bhojpur. "They (BJP) stole the election in Maharashtra, did it in Haryana, stole votes in the Lok Sabha election, but we will not let them steal the Bihar election," Rahul Gandhi said.

Earlier in Arrah, Bhojpur, Rahul Gandhi was seen offering candies to Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers who showed him black flags and confronted him over the alleged derogatory remarks made against the Prime Minister and his late mother at a Mahagathbandhan event in Darbhanga. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led NDA, claiming that the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' has rattled the ruling alliance. Rahul Gandhi Takes a Jibe at BJP During Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, Says ‘PM Naredra Modi Wins Elections Through Vote Theft’.

"BJP is scared, and because of this historic yatra, NDA has become very uneasy. They are doing everything they can, and we have a close eye on everything. No matter how hard they try, they will not come back to power in Bihar," Yadav told ANI. The Voter Adhikar Yatra, spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi and other Mahagathbandhan leaders, will cover over 1,300 km across 20 districts and culminate in Patna on September 1. Instead of a rally, the yatra will culminate with top leaders addressing the crowd at different points during the protest, as the Patna administration did not grant permission for the rally.

Saturday marked the penultimate day of the INDIA bloc's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', which aims to raise awareness about voter rights and protest against alleged "vote theft" and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. On Saturday, the Yatra passed through Chapra in Saran and Arrah in Bhojpur. Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who arrived in Bihar on Friday, slammed the Election Commission of India (ECI) for conducting the Special Intensive Revision in poll-bound Bihar, alleging that the poll body has become the "Jugaad Commission" of the BJP. ‘Rahul Gandhi Must Apologise’: Amit Shah Flays Congress for Abusive Slogans Against PM Narendra Modi in Bihar.

"I have come here to join the Voter Adhikar Yatra. I would like to congratulate the people of Bihar for supporting the Yatra. The voice of Bihar is being heard across the country. The BJP is going to go out of Bihar this time. They have subverted the rights in the Constitution," the SP leader said in Patna. The high-stakes Bihar Assembly election is expected later this year, though the Election Commission has not yet announced the official schedule.

