Panaji (Goa) [India], February 5 (ANI): A 77-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his rented villa in North Goa's Marra in a suspected robbery bid on Sunday, police said.

According to officials, on Sunday, Seema Singh reported the death of NS Dhillon residing in Orda Candolim at Villa Horizon Azura in Marra, Pilerne under suspicious circumstances.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: 24-Year-Old Meerut Man Stoned to Death by Three Men Following Clash During Cricket Match at Noida Extension.

Following information, a team of police reached the spot and recovered the victim's body from his room. There were injuries on the body.

Officials said that prima facie it appears to be a case of robbery and murder.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC MP Dipak Adhikary Resigns From Panels of Three West Bengal Government Bodies Ahead of General Polls.

Although Dhillon lived alone, he frequently hosted guests, including the night before his death. The examination revealed missing jewellery, a mobile phone, and a rented car belonging to Dhillon, they said.

Further investigation led to the tracking of the missing rent-a-car in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai, where a group of people have been detained by the Crime Branch on suspicion.

A Goa Police Team is en route to Mumbai to take custody of the suspects. Based on the gathered facts and circumstances.

A case has been registered and we are further looking into the incident, they added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)