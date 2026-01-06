The Los Angeles Clippers are set to host the Golden State Warriors at the Intuit Dome on Monday, January 5, in a National Basketball Association (NBA) 2025–26 fixture. The Clippers enter the matchup seeking to regain their footing after a high-scoring loss to the Celtics, while the Warriors arrive in Inglewood looking to build on the momentum of a hard-fought win over the Jazz. Stephen Curry's third-quarter explosion recently fueled the Warriors' victory, highlighting the enduring brilliance of the veteran guard in a season defined by high-octane perimeter play. Stephen Curry's Third-Quarter Explosion Fuels Golden State Warriors' Victory Over Utah Jazz in NBA 2025-26.

Los Angeles, currently holding a 12-22 record, sits 12th in the Western Conference and is looking to bounce back following a 115-146 defeat at the hands of Boston. Despite the recent setback, the Clippers have shown flashes of dominance at home, led by Kawhi Leonard’s career-best form, including a recent 55-point performance. However, coach Tyronn Lue continues to manage a depleted rotation with Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) out and Bradley Beal sidelined for the season, placing an immense load on the duo of Leonard and James Harden, who is currently averaging 25.7 points and 8.0 assists per game.

The Golden State Warriors, holding a 19-17 record and positioned 8th in the Western Conference, are fighting to stay in the thick of a crowded playoff race. The team recently welcomed back Stephen Curry, who reminded the league of his impact by scoring 20 of his 31 points in a single quarter against Utah. Coach Steve Kerr will lean on the newly integrated Jimmy Butler and the defensive leadership of Draymond Green to counter the Clippers' star power. The Warriors are currently dealing with their own minor depth issues, with Seth Curry (sciatic nerve) ruled out for the contest.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors Kick-Off Time and Venue

Date: Monday, January 5, 2026

Venue: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California

Time: 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday, January 6, 2026, 8:30 AM IST)

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Viewers in India can follow the NBA action through the following options:

Live Streaming: The game can be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video with an NBA League Pass add-on or valid subscription. Fans can also access the live stream via the NBA League Pass on the NBA app and website.

Telecast: There is currently no live telecast option for this specific match on traditional TV channels in India.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors Head-to-Head

The season series is currently tilted in favor of the Golden State Warriors, who secured a 98-79 victory in their first meeting on October 28, 2025. While the Clippers held the advantage in late 2024, the rivalry has been remarkably balanced over the last two seasons. The Clippers have turned the Intuit Dome into a formidable home court, but the Warriors have historically performed well in Los Angeles. Tonight’s matchup is expected to be a high-scoring affair, as both teams feature top-15 scorers in James Harden and Stephen Curry, testing whether the Clippers' perimeter defense can contain Golden State's "motion" offense.

