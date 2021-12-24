New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): The 7th Convocation of National Institute of Technology Goa was held virtually in the presence of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan where the institute conferred degrees to 143 students.

In this convocation that took place on Thursday, out of the 143 students conferred the degrees, BTech Degree recipients were 76. MTech Degree recipients were 45 and PhD degree recipients were 16. Apart from them, there were 6 backlog students.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated the students and appreciated the faculty members for implementing the policies laid down by National Education Policy 2020.

Pradhan congratulated Preeti Jagdev, who was selected among the top 25 women scientists in optics across the globe for 2021 by the International Society for Optics and Photonics (SPIE), USA. She is the only Indian to be featured in the list this year.

The Minister also mentioned that two research students have been granted Australian Innovation Patent on "A Method and System for Fabricating a Novel Pressure Sensor using FBG Sensor" and "Smart Electrical Node and Its Control Method" in this academic year.

Notably, the institute has ranked 85 at NIRF despite not having a campus of its own. The Director of the institute is instrumental in building the campus at Cuncolim, South Goa. It is likely to be completed by May 2022. (ANI)

