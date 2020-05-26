India News | 8 More COVID-19 Deaths, 229 Cases in UP

Lucknow, May 26 (PTI) Eight more people died of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, taking the toll from the pandemic to 177 on Tuesday, while 229 new cases took the tally to 6,724, an official said.

Two of the eight new deaths were from Aligarh, and one each from Firozabad, Barabanki, Siddharthanagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar and Chitrakoot districts, said Vikasendu Agrawal, joint director, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.

Also Read | Delhi University Students Vote Against Open Book Exams, 85% Oppose DUTA Decision.

There are 2,723 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 3,824 people have been discharged so far, the official said.

Out of the 229 new cases of the pathogen, 33 were from Amethi, 15 from Azamgarh, 13 from Ayodhya, and 10 each from Hapur, Meerut and Ambedkar Nagar districts, Agrawal said.

Also Read | US Becomes First Country to Cross 100,000 COVID-19 Deaths Toll: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

Thirty-three out of the total 177 COVID-19 deaths are from Agra, followed by 22 in Meerut, 14 in Aligarh, 11 each in Kanpur Nagar and Moradabad, and 9 in Firozabad districts. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)