India News | 8 New COVID-19 Positive Cases in Jharkhand, State Count Reaches 6,724

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 26 (ANI): With 8 new cases of COVID-19 in Jharkhand, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 416 on Tuesday, said Nitin Madan Kulkarni, Jharkhand Health Secretary.

"A total of 8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand today. 3 in Garhwa, 2 in Koderma, 1 in Palamu, 1 at RIMS (Ranchi), 1 in Dhanbad. The total number of positive cases in the state reaches 416," said Kulkarni.

Earlier today with 6,535 more coronavirus cases having been reported in India in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in the country rose to 1,45,380, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

