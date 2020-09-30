Azamgarh (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old man in a village in Jiyanpur area of the Azamgarh district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused took the girl with himself from her home telling her mother that she would have her bath in his house, the police said, quoting from the complaint lodged by the girl's mother.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Horror: Minor Abducted, Gang-Raped by 3 in Marugarh.

The accused had also taken from the girl's mother her clothes, the police aid.

But when the child returned from the neighbour's house, she was writhing in pain and bleeding, the police said.

Also Read | Kerala Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 8,830 COVID-19 Cases; State’s Coronavirus Tally Crosses 1.28 Lakh.

The girl was rushed to a hospital where her condition was stated to be serious, the police said.

Azamgarh Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said the accused, identified as Danish, has been arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)