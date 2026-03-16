Uttar Pradesh Government Says No Shortage of Petrol, Diesel in State

Lucknow, March 16: The Government of Uttar Pradesh has categorically dismissed reports of a fuel shortage, confirming that petrol, diesel and LPG distribution remains normal throughout the state. Authorities have issued a firm directive to ensure that citizens do not face any inconvenience, emphasising that current supply chains are fully operational despite shifting global energy developments.

Yogi Adityanath has personally reviewed the availability of petroleum products to safeguard against any potential disruption. He has instructed the food and civil supplies department to remain vigilant and ensure that no artificial crisis is allowed to develop, urging the public to remain calm and avoid engaging in panic buying. India Has Adequate Crude Oil, LPG Supply Still a Concern: Government Assures No Fuel Dry-Out.

UP Government's Stringent Measures Against Market Irregularities

To maintain order, the state government has mandated regular and rigorous field inspections across all districts. Chief Minister Adityanath has directed officials to launch a decisive crackdown against any form of hoarding or black marketing. Any individual or business found engaging in such illicit activities will face strict legal consequences, ensuring that the market remains fair and accessible for all consumers.

India Has Adequate Crude Oil, LPG Supply

While the state takes these local precautions, the Union government has also reaffirmed the stability of fuel supplies at a national level. During a recent inter-ministerial briefing, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas confirmed that India maintains a sufficient inventory of crude oil, with all refineries operating at peak capacity to meet demand.

Nationally, officials have reported that there have been no instances of dry-outs at fuel pumps or LPG distributorships. To manage the high demand, the government continues to prioritise domestic consumers, including those in the hospitality and restaurant sectors. By activating alternative fuel sources such as coal and kerosene, authorities aim to reduce the pressure on LPG supplies and ensure uninterrupted service for households. India’s LPG Network Hits 25,605 Distributorships; Rural Connectivity Jumps to 93%.

The Uttar Pradesh administration, aligned with these national efforts, continues to monitor the situation closely to ensure that the distribution of essential fuels remains consistent. Citizens are advised that there is no cause for concern, and the government is committed to maintaining stable energy access across the state.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 11:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).