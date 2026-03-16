Lucknow, March 16: A horrific road accident caught on camera in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow claimed the life of a 17-year-old Class 12 student on Sunday after he lost control of his high-powered bike during a street race and crashed into a scooter.

The victim, identified as Naitik Kumar, was riding a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with a group of bikers towards Janeshwar Mishra Park. As he approached Gate No. 5, Kumar reportedly hopped over an object on the road, lost control of the motorcycle and rammed into a Honda Activa ahead of him.

The impact threw Kumar onto a divider, leaving him with severe head injuries. The Activa skidded to the right side of the road and collided with another bike, a Kawasaki Ninja, which was moving in the high-speed lane. Accident Caught on Camera in Srikakulam: 1 Dead, 12 Others Injured After Speeding Car Rams Auto on NH16; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Lucknow Street Race Turns Fatal, 17-Year-Old Killed in Crash on Camera (Disturbing Visuals)

This accident is being claim to have happened near Janeshwar Mishra park in Lucknow. Something needs to be done to rein in such riders using road as racing tracks. pic.twitter.com/mp369DhTGr — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 16, 2026

The entire incident was captured on a 360-degree action camera mounted on the Ninja rider’s mirror. According to reports, the biker was adjusting the camera while riding at around 90 kmph when the crash unfolded. Though his bike hit the divider, he managed to stay on the motorcycle. Pune: Labourer Couple Killed as Brick Structure Collapses at Construction Site in Pimpri Chinchwad, 4 Injured (Watch Video).

Another biker riding alongside the Ninja also lost balance after contact with the Activa and fell on the road.

Kumar, the son of an engineer in the Uttar Pradesh electricity department, was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Reports said Kumar was not wearing full protective gear at the time of the crash, dressed only in a shirt, jeans and a helmet.

Meanwhile, the Activa rider Aditya Srivastava and another biker Krishna Singh sustained minor injuries in the accident.

The victim’s family refused a post-mortem and took his body to their ancestral village in Barabanki for the last rites. Police said further action will be taken after examining CCTV footage and determining the exact cause of the crash.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 06:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).