Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) Maharashtra reported more than 8,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the third day in a row on Friday besides 48 fatalities, a health department official said.

The caseload in the state thus rose to 21,38,154, while the death toll reached 52,041, he said.

Four cities - Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Amaravati -- together accounted for 3,401 or 40 per cent of the new cases.

On the other hand, 4,936 patients were discharged, taking the tally of recoveries to 20,17,303. The number of active cases stood at 67,608.

Mumbai city reported 1,035 new cases, taking its tally to 3,23,879; with three deaths its death toll increased to 11,466.

Mumbai division -- Mumbai and surrounding region -- reported 1,879 cases, pushing its caseload to 7,22,172. The region's death toll now stands at 19,808, the official said.

With 1,690 new cases, Pune division's case count rose to 5,22,995. Its death toll is 11,736. Pune city alone reported 765 new COVID-19 cases.

Akola division in Vidarbha which has been reporting a steep rise in COVID-19 cases since February 14 reported 1,601 new cases. Its caseload is 93,436 while 1,738 people in the region have succumbed to the viral infection so far.

Amaravati municipal corporation alone reported 720 new cases.

The Nagpur division reported 1,512 new cases, of which 881 are from Nagpur city alone.

Of 48 deaths reported on Friday, 25 had occurred in the last 48 hours, 17 in the last week while remaining six were from the period before that, the official said.

As many as 85,932 tests were conducted during the day, taking the tally of samples tested for coronavirus to 1,61,12,519.

As many as 2,688 persons are in institutional quarantine in the state.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 21,38,154, new cases: 8,333, death toll: 52,041, discharged: 20,17,303, active cases: 67,608, people tested so far: 1,61,12,519.

