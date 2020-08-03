Imphal (Manipur) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Manipur reported 89 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the total count of cases in the state now stands at 2,920.

"In the past twenty-four hours, 84 persons (51 males, 33 females) from the general population and five persons from Central Armed Police Force (CRPF) were confirmed as new COVID-19 positive cases," Manipur government said in a release.

Also Read | Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 105, Amritsar Police Arrests 12 More Accused.

Active cases in the state stand at 1,147 and 1,766 persons have recovered from the viral infection.

Manipur has reported seven deaths due to COVID-19 and the recovery rate in the state is 60.47 per cent. (ANI)

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 53 New COVID-19 Fatalities: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 3, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)