Mumbai, August 3: In one of the biggest news over the weekend, Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for coronavirus. The home minister also requested those who had come in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested. The Home Minister on Sunday afternoon had tweeted that he is “fine” but was getting hospitalised in keeping with the advice of his doctors.

On Sunday, actor Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, where he was being treated for COVID-19, after a 23-day stay on Sunday. His son, Abhishek continues to be in the hospital as he is still COVID-19 positive.

The Home Ministry issued new guidelines for international air passengers coming to India amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country. On Saturday, veteran politician Amar Singh died at the age of 64. The mortal remains of Singh were brought to the national capital on Sunday evening from Singapore, where he breathed his last.

According to an ANI update, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and the security situation in the state in view of upcoming festivals.

