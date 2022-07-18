New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Nine girls have been rescued from an illegal placement agency in Delhi, apex child rights body NCPCR claimed on Monday.

In a tweet, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo accused the child protection department of the Delhi government of failing to provide safe shelter to children.

Also Read | Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G & Oppo Reno8 5G Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

"Nine children have been rescued from the clutches of an illegal placement agency in Bhalswa area of Delhi by the NCPCR and I was part of the rescue operation. The child protection department of the Delhi government is inactive and cannot provide safe shelter to children," Kanoongo tweeted in Hindi.

"The Delhi government is neither regularising nor closing the illegal placement agency. Today, innocent tribal girls from Jharkhand were rescued. These are the country's children whose exploitation the Delhi government has allowed," he said in another tweet and tagged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Also Read | Punjab High Court Dismisses Bail Plea of Sidhu Moose Wala's Manager, Police Accuses Latter of Conspiring Youth Leader Vicky Middukhera's Murder.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government on the matter. PTI UZM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)