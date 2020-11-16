Port Blair, Nov 16 (PTI) Nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the union territory's coronavirus caseload to 4,536, a health department official said on Monday.

Of the nine new cases, five were detected during contact tracing, while four have travel history, the official said.

Fifteen more people recovered from the disease taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the union territory of 4,330.

The archipelago now has 145 active COVID-19 cases, while 61 people have died of the infection so far, he said.

