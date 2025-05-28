New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) The 9000 horsepower electric locomotive, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dahod, Gujarat, is the most powerful single-unit electric engine ever developed for Indian Railways, the railway ministry said on Tuesday.

"Until now, freight locomotives have typically operated at 4500 or 6000 HP capacities. While 12,000 HP engines do exist, they are created by coupling two 6000 HP units," the ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Lightning Kills Over 100 Sheep and Goats in Rajouri.

"In contrast, the Dahod-built locomotive offers a unified, high-powered solution that can haul significantly longer and heavier freight trains with ease," it added.

According to the ministry, this leap in capacity means fewer trips are needed for the same volume of goods, resulting in faster turnaround times, reduced congestion and improved freight efficiency.

Also Read | Panchkula Mass Suicide: After Family of 7 Found Dead Inside a Locked Car, Dehradun Police Say Car Was Registered in Uttarakhand.

It stated that the increased hauling power of the 9000 HP locomotive offers a solution to one of Indian Railways' biggest challenges: congestion on high-density freight routes.

"With fewer locomotives required to pull heavier loads, rail traffic can be optimised, thereby easing pressure on busy corridors," the statement said.

"Moreover, by replacing multiple smaller engines with one high-performance locomotive, Indian Railways stands to reduce operating costs, manpower requirements and energy consumption. These gains will ultimately translate into lower logistics costs for industries, contributing to more competitive pricing and streamlined supply chains," it added.

In 2022, Prime Minister Modi announced Dahod's resurgence as a railway manufacturing powerhouse, which materialised with the setting up of a world-class facility in partnership with Siemens India through a transparent tendering process.

"The facility, designed to produce 1,200 cutting-edge electric freight locomotives with a powerful 9000 HP capacity, stands as a testament to India's engineering prowess and industrial ambition," the ministry said.

It emphasised that the factory is equipped to produce both Broad Gauge locomotives for Indian Railways and Standard Gauge locomotives for export and this dual capability strengthens India's positioning in the global rail manufacturing market.

"With 89 per cent of the components made in India, the project aligns perfectly with the 'Make in India' and 'Make for World' visions. High-quality, cost-effective production makes these locomotives highly exportable, opening new doors for India in international railway supply chains," the statement added.

Highlighting its deep integration of sustainability, the ministry said that the manufacturing process itself is powered by green energy, earning the facility a 'Green Manufacturing' tag.

"From factory-fitted Kavach (India's indigenous train collision avoidance system) to modern driver cabins with air-conditioning, low noise and minimal vibration, the 9000 HP engine is engineered with safety and comfort in mind," it said.

Talking about employment generation, the ministry said that around 85 per cent of the jobs created through the infrastructure development are held by local youth.

"The 9000 HP locomotive will turn out to be the linchpin of a bold new freight ecosystem. Its power, efficiency and design sophistication promise to make Indian Railways more competitive, more sustainable and better equipped for future demands," the ministry said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)